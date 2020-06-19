Video: At Home In The Loam in the UK

Sit back and enjoy while UK downhill racer Josh Gleave takes us on a ride down his local trails, on his Transition Patrol. Whilst his downhill bike has unfortunately been hung up all year like many others due to the pandemic, josh has been busy creating some loose loamy lines down his local tracks! It seems his trail bike is getting all the beating.
The film is shot across various loamy locations hidden within the heart of the Cheshire countryside. We hope you enjoy!
Josh is planning a trip across the channel in his converted van, to salvage what UCI points he can at the end of the year. Hopefully giving himself another shot at a world cup in 2020/2021. He is searching for help and support along the way.
So hit him up and help a guy out.
Photo credit: Josieowenphotography
Videography credit: Josieowenphotography
Track: Jamie Berry & Paul Naylor - This Is For Everyone
Rider: Josh Gleave
Big Thanks to:
Twelve50bikes
Kingud
In the cool moist loam,
To the lull of years that pass
And the break of stars,
From the loam, then,
The soft warm loam,
We rise:
To shape of rose leaf,
Of face and shoulder.
We stand, then,
To a whiff of life,
Lifted to the silver of the sun
Over and out of the loam
A day.
