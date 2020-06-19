Video: At Home In The Loam in the UK

Jun 19, 2020
by josie owen  
At home in the Loam

by josieowenphotography
Views: 588    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Sit back and enjoy while UK downhill racer Josh Gleave takes us on a ride down his local trails, on his Transition Patrol. Whilst his downhill bike has unfortunately been hung up all year like many others due to the pandemic, josh has been busy creating some loose loamy lines down his local tracks! It seems his trail bike is getting all the beating.





The film is shot across various loamy locations hidden within the heart of the Cheshire countryside. We hope you enjoy!





Josh is planning a trip across the channel in his converted van, to salvage what UCI points he can at the end of the year. Hopefully giving himself another shot at a world cup in 2020/2021. He is searching for help and support along the way.
So hit him up and help a guy out.



Photo credit: Josieowenphotography
Videography credit: Josieowenphotography
Track: Jamie Berry & Paul Naylor - This Is For Everyone
Rider: Josh Gleave

Big Thanks to:
Twelve50bikes
Kingud

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
135412 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
80182 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
74519 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
55087 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
42543 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory
34453 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
29764 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
28890 views

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 In the loam we sleep,
In the cool moist loam,
To the lull of years that pass
And the break of stars,

From the loam, then,
The soft warm loam,
We rise:
To shape of rose leaf,
Of face and shoulder.

We stand, then,
To a whiff of life,
Lifted to the silver of the sun
Over and out of the loam
A day.
  • 1 0
 Very good. Poetic, you could say
  • 1 0
 Those trails look miiiiiint!
  • 1 0
 What a guy ????
  • 1 0
 Is this Macc forest?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010831
Mobile Version of Website