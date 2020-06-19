Video: At Home In The Loam in the UK

Sit back and enjoy while UK downhill racer Josh Gleave takes us on a ride down his local trails, on his Transition Patrol. Whilst his downhill bike has unfortunately been hung up all year like many others due to the pandemic, josh has been busy creating some loose loamy lines down his local tracks! It seems his trail bike is getting all the beating.The film is shot across various loamy locations hidden within the heart of the Cheshire countryside. We hope you enjoy!Josh is planning a trip across the channel in his converted van, to salvage what UCI points he can at the end of the year. Hopefully giving himself another shot at a world cup in 2020/2021. He is searching for help and support along the way.So hit him up and help a guy out.Photo credit: JosieowenphotographyVideography credit: JosieowenphotographyTrack: Jamie Berry & Paul Naylor - This Is For EveryoneRider: Josh GleaveBig Thanks to:Twelve50bikesKingud