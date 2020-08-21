Video: At Home in the Scottish Highlands with Ella Conolly - Live To Ride Ep. 9

Welcome back to Live To Ride
, in this episode, we journey north to Scotland where we’ve got episodes with Enduro World Series
racers Mark Scott
, Lewis Buchanan
and in this first episode we catch up with Ella Conolly
. She moved from XC to Enduro 3 years ago where she became the U21 World Champion and has since been working her way up the rankings with her first EWS podium last year. Living in the Highlands she’s got everything from beautiful coastline to epic mountain ranges so we knew we were in for an adventure after the 8-hour journey north.
Ella is based in in the Highlands and her riding reflects that, known for its rugged mountainous terrain she is lucky to have the Cairngorm National Park on her doorstep. However, most of her time training is kept to a local riding spot where there are some classically Scottish single track descents hidden away in the woods...
|It’s the closest best trails, I probably ride here once a week, nice features drops and jumps but you’ve also got some real awkward natural trails, whatever you want to ride, it’s here.— Ella Conolly
Ellas move to Enduro racing has been an exciting one, with an appearance on the podium at the Madiera 2019 EWS we’re excited to see what she can achieve this season.
|Before that podium I struggled with my mindset more than my riding, I’ve almost worked out more how to get into the right headspace for racing.— Ella Conolly
A summer at home for Ella has meant time with the family, cooking fresh from the garden and enjoying time hanging out with her year-old collie Flyn.
|Keeping it fairly chilled, to be honest, it’s been nice I’ve not had a massive lockdown project like some people have, just more time with my family and my dog Flyn— Ella Conolly
With the first round of the EWS taking place in Zermatt, Switzerland next week Ella has been trying to get her eye in on those longer rugged descents. We ventured into the Cairngorm National Park to climb Sgòr Gaoith, translated into English it is the “Peak of the wind” and stands at 1,118m tall. Its rocky singletrack descent is the closest thing Ella has to prepare for racing the big alpine stages.
|I’m feeling really good but it’s a dangerous thing to say because I think everybody with this extra time has put in extra work. I know that I’ve put in a lot over the last year and al to more than previous years.— Ella Conolly
Riding: Ella Conolly
Words & Video: Nico Turner
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Cannondale
