Video: 'At Home with Bernard Kerr' is Exactly That

Aug 1, 2023
by Leatt .com  


Richard Kurowski
AT HOME
WITH
BERNARD KERR

Words: Leatt

Always on the go, and never far from the trails. The next film in Leatt's athlete series discovers what fuels Bernard Kerr’s extraordinary passion and performance for MTB and motocross.

The PIVOT Factory Racing Team was an accident. How did Bernard Kerr go from traveling in a van, with friends, to having one of the sickest set ups on the UCI MTB Word Cup circuit? He dedicates a lot of his time to managing the team and takes on a lot of responsibility to ensure other team members are cared for and have the tools they need to perform at the elite level – battling for world cup podiums.

Bernard Kerr is a kid who doesn't want to grow up. What puts a smile on his face? His love for bikes, family, his dog Lada and old cars. He just wants to have fun but this level of commitment comes with sacrifices. Socialising and down time is not on a regular schedule for Bernard.

Fun is how Bernard describes his riding style - but as a professional Downhill athlete - fun is not always the fastest way down the hill. Saying that, there is no doubt Bernard Kerr feels stronger on the bike than ever before. This is his time to shine and his dedication to the sport is motivating him to pull out.

Richard Kurowski

Posted In:
Videos LEATT Pivot Bernard Kerr Uci Mtb Word Cup


Author Info:
leatt avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2015
39 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 7 0
 And now as a 1h documentry please ... can't get enough of that guy!
  • 4 0
 Btw - goosebumps!
  • 5 0
 Even the dog has Style
  • 3 0
 Bleddy cool vid, who shot it?
  • 1 0
 I guess this is a little bit old. Isn't Machynlleth home for BK now?





