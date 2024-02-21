Video: At Home with Dylan Stark for 'YT Cribs'

Feb 21, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Step inside the world of Dylan Stark and his California home complete with some freeride artifacts, including his Rampage rail.


2 Comments
 “So, I don’t really know where I’m going with this, but here’s my snake.”

LOL! I thought that was a pickup line at first, but it’s actually just the greatest greeting for visitors that I’ve ever heard =P
 Is there a 'pump track' in the bedroom too 'where the magic happens'?







