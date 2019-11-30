Video: At Home With Luke Williamson

Join Luke Williamson at his house in West Sussex, England.
South England wouldn't be the first place you'd think of when it comes to downhill bikes but with Rogate DH and various short but sweet tracks just down the road, the young man has become formidable rider on the UK circuit and a big promise on the international circuit.
Going from being successful in the UK Downhill Series in Youth to World Cup level Downhill in Junior was always going to be a huge undertaking. He'll be looking forward to showing his full potential in the not so far away 2020 season.
Luke on his way to becoming British Champ at Revolution Bike Park in July. Photo: Ian Lean.
