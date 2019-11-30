Video: At Home With Luke Williamson

Nov 30, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

Join Luke Williamson at his house in West Sussex, England.

South England wouldn't be the first place you'd think of when it comes to downhill bikes but with Rogate DH and various short but sweet tracks just down the road, the young man has become formidable rider on the UK circuit and a big promise on the international circuit.

Going from being successful in the UK Downhill Series in Youth to World Cup level Downhill in Junior was always going to be a huge undertaking. He'll be looking forward to showing his full potential in the not so far away 2020 season.

Photo - Ian Lean Photo
Luke on his way to becoming British Champ at Revolution Bike Park in July. Photo: Ian Lean.

Keep up to date on our Instagram and Facebook page. Follow @propainfactoryracing

Cheers and see you at the races!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Propain Luke Williamson


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I live about a mile away from said mountain.Now let me show you my unprotected shed I keep all my goodies in. And you people wonder why your shit gets stolen.Stop showing and telling people where your shit is!!!Youre making it really easy for shit bag thieves to find and steal your shit!!!

