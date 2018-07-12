VIDEOS

Video: At Home in The North of Wales With The Athertons

Jul 12, 2018
by Trek Bikes  

The Dyfi Valley betrays even the most creative of imaginations. A lush and mountainous region hidden in the North of Wales, the potential for outside fun is immense. Historically known for its industries in sheep and lumber, the region is witnessing a dramatic cultural shift with the arrival of mountain biking.

While mountain biking has been a part of Dyfi for a long time, the people there ride for the same reason everyone rides. Freedom. When you take a region defined by huge expanses of forest and mountains, combined with a community willing to enjoy it, the result is impressive. The addition of the first family of downhill to the region only increases the area’s upward mobility.

Now, the Dyfi boasts one of the strongest trail building and riding communities in all of Great Britain. The bike is a vehicle for change in many ways, and the Dyfi is better with bikes.

The Dyfi Valley in all its glory

Town meeting in action

Atherton family discussion

The family that rides together, stays together

Rachel on her home trails

Rachel gives much of her success to her new community in the Dyfi

Dan Atherton can fly!

Dan to many, 'Athy' to his friends

Gee revels in the Welsh region, the ultimate playground

The pubs are nice too

Local businesses are a vital part of this region's riding scene

More kids on bikes

Robots helped tell this story

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
88242 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
81886 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
78715 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
48436 views
First Ride: 2019 GT Force & Sensor
45114 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
42808 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
42330 views
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big - Eurobike Media Days
37465 views

5 Comments

  • + 6
 I am hoping Dan Atherton invents a self replicating, autonomous race of track building robots which he lets loose into the wild
  • + 1
 "The reason I ride bikes is exactly the same reason I rode bikes when I was 6 years old. It was just pure freedom"
Spot on statement right there! Such awesome looking terrain and trails! Nose bonk at the towards the end was pretty dope! Really wish i could be ripping down the hill with that train too! Sick Video !
  • + 2
 Did Gee sup any of that pint or was it just there for effect?

Nice video and great area. Wish it was closer than a 2+ hour drive
  • + 2
 I thought the same lol, can't picture Gee smashing a load of pints in a Welsh pub.
  • + 5
 Drink your beer Gee!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035189
Mobile Version of Website