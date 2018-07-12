Video: At Home in The North of Wales With The Athertons

The Dyfi Valley betrays even the most creative of imaginations. A lush and mountainous region hidden in the North of Wales, the potential for outside fun is immense. Historically known for its industries in sheep and lumber, the region is witnessing a dramatic cultural shift with the arrival of mountain biking.
While mountain biking has been a part of Dyfi for a long time, the people there ride for the same reason everyone rides. Freedom. When you take a region defined by huge expanses of forest and mountains, combined with a community willing to enjoy it, the result is impressive. The addition of the first family of downhill to the region only increases the area’s upward mobility.
Now, the Dyfi boasts one of the strongest trail building and riding communities in all of Great Britain. The bike is a vehicle for change in many ways, and the Dyfi is better with bikes.
5 Comments
Spot on statement right there! Such awesome looking terrain and trails! Nose bonk at the towards the end was pretty dope! Really wish i could be ripping down the hill with that train too! Sick Video !
Nice video and great area. Wish it was closer than a 2+ hour drive
