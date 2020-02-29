Video: At Home with World Cup DH Racer Jack Reading

Feb 29, 2020
by Jonny Thompson  

What does it take to be one of the fastest downhillers on the planet? Commitment, dedication and support.

We talk to Jack Reading and his dad in the lead up to this race season to find out how Jack balanced his education and sporting goals throughout his life and how he's got to where he is today through hard work and commitment.

Jack came to us last year and fully immersed himself in our training program and we've given him the same support any of our subscribers get. We aren't PT's, Trainers or on-bike coaches that offer a program on the side to make a quick dollar. This is our only thing and we take it very seriously. You wouldn't hire a tennis coach who also coaches golf, would you? Our dedication means we can take the time needed to produce and deliver the best training for off-road bike sports athletes available. And better yet, at a price that is impossible to match for the service we provide.

If you are considering a Fit4Racing program you can follow the exact one Jack and our other pros are following, all of which can be done from day 1 at your local gym. We film each and every workout and movement so you know exactly how to stay safe and get the best form the program. You can access the workouts directly on the website as soon as you sign and tests are sent to your email. Sign up with no contracts and see how great Fit4Racing can be for you.

Take a look at our website for more awesome free workouts for mountain bikers - Fit4Racing

Posted In:
Videos Jack Reading


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Great video look into someone I didn’t know much about. You have a new Jack, go get um this year.
  • 4 0
 I meant you have a new fan Jack, stupid fingers.
  • 1 0
 I remember him racing on a ellsworth 13 years ago in the whistler peak race red bull 5000 down . His qualifying time was incredibly fast . Haha . Hope you have a sic year there jack !
  • 1 0
 Some work ethic. Fair play lad!

