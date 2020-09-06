Video: At Home with XC World Cup Racer Barbara Benko

Sep 5, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesBarbara Benko is riding for the GHOST Factory Racing Team since 2018. The 30-times Hungarian Champion in mountain biking comes from a very athletic family: her mother is a physical therapist and her father was a successful athlete who today owns two bicycle shops and coaches the Junior’s National Team in MTB. It was last year when Barbara recognized an inner struggle, realizing that her body was not able to keep up training and racing hard. We found the time to visit her in Hungary and get a deep look into her life as a professional athlete. Ghost-Bikes


Posted In:
Stories Videos Ghost Barbara Benko


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
82909 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
81032 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
66954 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
62875 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
56191 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
54180 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
45054 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
41718 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007446
Mobile Version of Website