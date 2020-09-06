Video: At Home with XC World Cup Racer Barbara Benko

Barbara Benko is riding for the GHOST Factory Racing Team since 2018. The 30-times Hungarian Champion in mountain biking comes from a very athletic family: her mother is a physical therapist and her father was a successful athlete who today owns two bicycle shops and coaches the Junior’s National Team in MTB. It was last year when Barbara recognized an inner struggle, realizing that her body was not able to keep up training and racing hard. We found the time to visit her in Hungary and get a deep look into her life as a professional athlete. — Ghost-Bikes