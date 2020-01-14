Video: At The Intersection of Fishing & Freeride in the Trailer for 'Baja Lines'

In remote Baja, Mexico childhood friends stumble upon an untapped Mecca for two dissimilar passions – stalking striped marlin on the fly and progressive, freeride mountain biking. But in this part of the world, almost nothing, other than a cold beer at the end of the day, comes easily, and through hardscrabble adventure and misadventure this motley crew hopes to find never-before ridden terrain and experience marlin exploding into chaotic top water action.
This film will be featured in the Fly Fishing Film Festival
and with 160 stops there is sure to be one in your neck of the woods. There will be an online release after this year's tour.
Jay Goodrich Photography
KGB Productions
0 Comments
Post a Comment