Video: At The Intersection of Fishing & Freeride in the Trailer for 'Baja Lines'

Jan 14, 2020
by Cody Wilkins  


In remote Baja, Mexico childhood friends stumble upon an untapped Mecca for two dissimilar passions – stalking striped marlin on the fly and progressive, freeride mountain biking. But in this part of the world, almost nothing, other than a cold beer at the end of the day, comes easily, and through hardscrabble adventure and misadventure this motley crew hopes to find never-before ridden terrain and experience marlin exploding into chaotic top water action.

This film will be featured in the Fly Fishing Film Festival and with 160 stops there is sure to be one in your neck of the woods. There will be an online release after this year's tour.



Jay Goodrich Photography
Jay Goodrich Photography

KGB Productions

Baja Lines KGB Productions


Regions in Article
México

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
83249 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
81190 views
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
61140 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
56712 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
54210 views
Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon
52268 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
51829 views
Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis
49238 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006963
Mobile Version of Website