Video: Kelend Hawks Goes Big in 'At the Limit'

Words: Transition Bikes
Kelend Hawks takes the Repeater to the limit!
Kelend is back with another adventure to find the limit, this time on the Repeater. He has always been pushing the limit of our bikes, so after a long winter shredding his Repeater, it was a no-brainer to see what he could get into on it.
You might want to put your riding gear on to view this video because you'll want to get out for a rip after watching it!
From freshies, to long standing features, Kelend shreds them all.
Check out our other films with Kelend; 'The Limit'
and 'Searching for the Limit'!
4 Comments