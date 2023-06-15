Video: Kelend Hawks Goes Big in 'At the Limit'

Jun 15, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Words: Transition Bikes

Kelend Hawks takes the Repeater to the limit!

Kelend is back with another adventure to find the limit, this time on the Repeater. He has always been pushing the limit of our bikes, so after a long winter shredding his Repeater, it was a no-brainer to see what he could get into on it.

You might want to put your riding gear on to view this video because you'll want to get out for a rip after watching it!


From freshies, to long standing features, Kelend shreds them all.

The film had to at least have one solid skinny in it.

Throwing on a flannel and cracking a table defines Kelend's style.

Check out our other films with Kelend; 'The Limit' and 'Searching for the Limit'!




4 Comments

  • 4 1
 This is clearly CGI, everyone knows you can't shred an ebike.
  • 2 0
 Ok that soundtrack gave me a good chuckle. Can’t go wrong with Master of Puppets era Metallica.
  • 2 0
 Brilliant song choice.
  • 1 1
 Pushing the limit on the Repeater!





