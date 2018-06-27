Video: Atherton Diaries Episode 28 - A Crankworx Family Holiday

MENTIONS:

It's a family outing! Dan, Gee, Rach and Kade hit up Crankworx in style! Bike park shreds, cows, crashes, downhill racing (Athy's first international DH race in about six years) dual slalom, dual speed and style, whip-offs... this one has it all!Rach does the double on the downhill and dual and Kade secures second to the legendary R-dog at whip-off.Video: FilmsmithMediaImages: Sven MartinSong List:Get to know you - Alex ArcoleoShe's Primevil - Barrie Gledden | Richard KimmingsHit the top - Barrie Gledden | Kes Loy | Chris Bussey | Richard KimmingsMiami Drive - Barrie Gledden | Daniel GoldmanFoot To The Floor - Barrie Gledden | Kes Loy | Chris Bussey