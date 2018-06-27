VIDEOS

Video: Atherton Diaries Episode 28 - A Crankworx Family Holiday

Jun 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

It's a family outing! Dan, Gee, Rach and Kade hit up Crankworx in style! Bike park shreds, cows, crashes, downhill racing (Athy's first international DH race in about six years) dual slalom, dual speed and style, whip-offs... this one has it all!

Rach does the double on the downhill and dual and Kade secures second to the legendary R-dog at whip-off.

Video: FilmsmithMedia
Images: Sven Martin

Song List:
Get to know you - Alex Arcoleo
She's Primevil - Barrie Gledden | Richard Kimmings
Hit the top - Barrie Gledden | Kes Loy | Chris Bussey | Richard Kimmings
Miami Drive - Barrie Gledden | Daniel Goldman
Foot To The Floor - Barrie Gledden | Kes Loy | Chris Bussey

MENTIONS: @trekfactoryracingdh


