Video: Crankworx with Gee Atherton, Martin Soderstrom & the Continental Team

Aug 29, 2019
by ContinentalMTB  
10 days in Whistler on the best terrain in the world and we could not have had more fun with our athletes and the Crankworx fans! A World Championship win in Speed & style from Martin Soderstrom, Millie Johnset dominated the Canadian Open Junior Elite race, Tomas Lemoine took home bronze in the King of Crankworx and Gee and Charlie Hatton of Atherton Racing were in attendance showing the bike park who is boss and hanging out with fans.

Thanks to everyone who attended the event - we look forward to seeing you all next year!

