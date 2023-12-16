Video: Atmospheric River Rats 2 - Another Wet Winter in Bellingham



A deep thanks to everyone who helped film, those who rode, hung out, suffered, volunteered, and participated in any way, This couldn't have happened without you.



Filmed and Edited by Logan Nelson

Produced by Eric Olsen

Motion Graphics by Annika Danenhaur

Poster Graphics by Ian Morgan

Additional filming:

Doug Jambor

Kristin Miller Nelson

Andy Ford

Dan Perl

Erik Patak

Tor Weiland

Michael Chungbin

Forrest Templin

Dario DiGiulio

