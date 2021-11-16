TV
Video: Attempting Every Double Black Diamond In The Whistler Bike Park In A Day
Nov 16, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta has a lofty goal of successfully riding every double black diamond trail in the Whistler Bike Park in one day. Can she do it? Watch and find out.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
