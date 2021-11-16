Video: Attempting Every Double Black Diamond In The Whistler Bike Park In A Day

Nov 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina Chappetta has a lofty goal of successfully riding every double black diamond trail in the Whistler Bike Park in one day. Can she do it? Watch and find out.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
178442 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
49370 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
48770 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
45305 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
39009 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
38650 views
Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021
37289 views
Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense
36275 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Sick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007309
Mobile Version of Website