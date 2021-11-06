Video: Attempting the White Rim Trail FKT on Flat Pedals

Nov 5, 2021
by Yoshimura Cycling  

The White Rim Trail outside of Moab UT is one of the most beautiful trails in the USA, unless you’re at White Rim trying to set a FKT (Fastest Known Time) on a mountain bike. That is when it becomes a torturous desert filled with endless miles of bone-jarring rock, sandpits, and a seemingly endless climb out of the canyon floor at mile 87 that simply takes your breath away.

The machine after the 100 mile pounding on the White Rim Trail in Moab Ut.
@slothracing white rim trail sled and trophy

Southern California’s Jared Lozonne ( @slothracing )shares his vision quest after accepting a challenge from us to do the legendary White Rim Trail outside of Moab Utah…on flat pedals! You heard that correct. Many have tried to earn a FKT on this trail, but none to our knowledge have attempted the grueling 100-mile ride on flat pedals. Jared, armed with almost a gallon of hydration, a pair of high-top Vans, and a set of Yoshimura Chilao pedals sets out to establish a time for all others to come and take on the Flat Pedal Challenge.

Yoshimura has handcrafted a one-of-a-kind Flat Pedal Challenge trophy that is to be passed to those that can break Jared’s time (kind of like the Stanly Cup). Join Jared on his quest to set the bar for all those who accept the challenge.

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looked a stunningly scenic route, looked like a gravel bike and flat pedals would have been a better weapon.

So many people ride nothing but flat pedals though and for longer rides, I am guessing by the end this was also some kind of advert for Vans flat shoes? They looked pretty retro.
  • 1 0
 And a woman won the grand divide with flats and boots. I only ride flats even on my gravel bike.
  • 2 0
 yoshimura ヨシムラ the exhaust maker?
  • 1 0
 Yep it's them, they've released some USA made pedals semi-recently.
  • 2 0
 The real challenge would have been with no pedals
  • 2 0
 Man rides bike with pedals... I'm missing something.
  • 1 0
 Lachland Morton rode around France on flat pedals from a supermarket bike with sendals. Didn’t brag about it.
  • 1 0
 Has Sam Hill tried this yet?

