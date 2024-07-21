Powered by Outside

Video: Attempting To Build The Ultimate Race Winning DH Bike | The Belted Purse

Jul 21, 2024
This episode of The Belted Purse was made in partnership with Gates Carbon Drive.
When Gates Carbon Drive announced their €100,000 bounty for the first to win an elite downhill World Cup aboard a bike with one of their belt drives, it certainly garnered attention. In this series, we're looking at different racers currently on bikes equipped with their belts and who are eligible for the prize.

We can't think of any other brand that has done as much out-of-the-box development with their bikes over the past few years.

Gamux is a team doing things differently. While they do make and sell their own bikes, they also see the World Cups as an opportunity to showcase their expertise and work as design and consultancy experts for other brands. Their downhill bike is the fruit of years of labour and understanding and represents a brand trying to make its best bike possible, free from the constraints of mass production.

