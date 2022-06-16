Watch
Video: Attempting To Keep Up With The Pros At The Enduro World Series
Jun 16, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Christina Chappetta competes in the first round of the Enduro World Series in the Tweed Valley of Scotland.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
54
3
swellhunter
(2 hours ago)
Look at the positives. Better to bow out than to have done the E Bike class.
[Reply]
4
1
Evo6
(43 mins ago)
Comment gold!!!
[Reply]
20
0
pruss1
(2 hours ago)
Racing is hard, especially when you are racing your past self. Props Christina, good effort.
[Reply]
13
2
t-dog888
(2 hours ago)
Christina you are so rad.
[Reply]
7
0
dmwbnd
(2 hours ago)
Dang. Really puts into perspective the kind of condition the pro riders are in. I wouldn't consider Christina a wally by any means and that looked tough for her. I'd be toasted after a single stage.
Tom always puts a smile on my face anyway
Looking forward to Part 2.
[Reply]
2
0
Evo6
(44 mins ago)
The duo of Christina and Tom is great. Pro tip is potato based? I'll write that down. To bonk that bad and have to vomit is familiar to me, but luckily it's been years since I've gone though that. Sorry it hit you like that and you couldn't finish, but this is "a learning experience." That's what all shit moments are. Good luck at the next race! I'm excited to see how you do, and I look forward to Tom's next pro tip.
[Reply]
4
0
jase111171
(2 hours ago)
Sometimes your just not feeling it.Always another day. Tweed valley is pretty tough at the best of times.
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(5 mins ago)
The pressure of knowing you're documenting this to put it out may have made this a bit harder.
Sometimes, the more we compile on a task, the harder it is to simplify it and not let it drain us.
But, ya had a job to do, you did it and can still walk and talk.
Sort it out, improve the "how's," and best of luck to you.
[Reply]
1
1
Cmolway
(15 mins ago)
Something, something, something should have been and article with stills and not a video..... jk, Great Job Christina! I hope to see more videos of you showing just how hard it is to be competitive in this sport. DNF on paper but first in our hearts!
[Reply]
4
0
finelytunedride
(2 hours ago)
is there a Part2???
[Reply]
2
0
eddylinewindancer
(25 mins ago)
Great video. I would be curious to hear what kind of training you did in advance of the event.
[Reply]
1
0
mosplat
(17 mins ago)
I bet the other racers on course were glad you brought such positive energy out there. Also Tom with the bonk care package was so cute. Y'all are good for mountain biking.
[Reply]
1
0
kegron
(6 mins ago)
At 8.47
Pro tip by a french man : try real food, this is no bread, this is no ham and this is certainly no cheese !!!
This thing makes my stomach hurt just looking at it
[Reply]
2
0
lwkwafi
(2 hours ago)
Really just want that Fox Proframe RS helmet. Finally an adjustable visor!
[Reply]
1
0
nwtoney55
(58 mins ago)
Christina, great job. Question: Do you think if you had skipped the practice day you would have felt better on race day?
[Reply]
1
0
whiteelvis
(56 mins ago)
After 3 years. You don’t know where your at till you try. Props for giving it a go.
[Reply]
1
0
woolin
(30 mins ago)
Great effort you have the skills just need to work on that long day endurance. Peanut butter and honey sandwiches!
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(7 mins ago)
Impressive times, bummer you couldn't finish it up I'm sure! But gotta take care of you first. Kudos for getting out there.
[Reply]
2
0
RustyMac
(2 hours ago)
But I also...
[Reply]
2
0
Erskine-Atom
(2 hours ago)
Video is private?
[Reply]
3
1
sarahmoore
Mod
(2 hours ago)
There was a glitch at the end, we're just re-uploading - hang tight!
[Reply]
1
0
bakewell
(17 mins ago)
Is that a new fox proframe?
[Reply]
1
1
nvranka
(22 mins ago)
Git gud
[Reply]
1
3
jaydawg69
(57 mins ago)
love these kind of articles...
[Reply]
6
20
raisinbrandt
(3 hours ago)
cringe
[Reply]
