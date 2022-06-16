Video: Attempting To Keep Up With The Pros At The Enduro World Series

Jun 16, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina Chappetta competes in the first round of the Enduro World Series in the Tweed Valley of Scotland.





25 Comments

  • 54 3
 Look at the positives. Better to bow out than to have done the E Bike class.
  • 4 1
 Comment gold!!!
  • 20 0
 Racing is hard, especially when you are racing your past self. Props Christina, good effort.
  • 13 2
 Christina you are so rad.
  • 7 0
 Dang. Really puts into perspective the kind of condition the pro riders are in. I wouldn't consider Christina a wally by any means and that looked tough for her. I'd be toasted after a single stage.

Tom always puts a smile on my face anyway Smile

Looking forward to Part 2.
  • 2 0
 The duo of Christina and Tom is great. Pro tip is potato based? I'll write that down. To bonk that bad and have to vomit is familiar to me, but luckily it's been years since I've gone though that. Sorry it hit you like that and you couldn't finish, but this is "a learning experience." That's what all shit moments are. Good luck at the next race! I'm excited to see how you do, and I look forward to Tom's next pro tip.
  • 4 0
 Sometimes your just not feeling it.Always another day. Tweed valley is pretty tough at the best of times.
  • 1 0
 The pressure of knowing you're documenting this to put it out may have made this a bit harder.
Sometimes, the more we compile on a task, the harder it is to simplify it and not let it drain us.
But, ya had a job to do, you did it and can still walk and talk.
Sort it out, improve the "how's," and best of luck to you.
  • 1 1
 Something, something, something should have been and article with stills and not a video..... jk, Great Job Christina! I hope to see more videos of you showing just how hard it is to be competitive in this sport. DNF on paper but first in our hearts!
  • 4 0
 is there a Part2???
  • 2 0
 Great video. I would be curious to hear what kind of training you did in advance of the event.
  • 1 0
 I bet the other racers on course were glad you brought such positive energy out there. Also Tom with the bonk care package was so cute. Y'all are good for mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 At 8.47
Pro tip by a french man : try real food, this is no bread, this is no ham and this is certainly no cheese !!!
This thing makes my stomach hurt just looking at it Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Really just want that Fox Proframe RS helmet. Finally an adjustable visor!
  • 1 0
 Christina, great job. Question: Do you think if you had skipped the practice day you would have felt better on race day?
  • 1 0
 After 3 years. You don’t know where your at till you try. Props for giving it a go.
  • 1 0
 Great effort you have the skills just need to work on that long day endurance. Peanut butter and honey sandwiches!
  • 1 0
 Impressive times, bummer you couldn't finish it up I'm sure! But gotta take care of you first. Kudos for getting out there.
  • 2 0
 But I also...
  • 2 0
 Video is private?
  • 3 1
 There was a glitch at the end, we're just re-uploading - hang tight!
  • 1 0
 Is that a new fox proframe?
  • 1 1
 Git gud
  • 1 3
 love these kind of articles...
Below threshold threads are hidden





