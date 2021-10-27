Video: Attempting To Ride Every Bike Park Trail At Sun Peaks In A Weekend

The rigs all together ready for a weekend of fun.

This was my first time driving an RV and after some awkward parking lot maneuvers, it was smooth sailing.

I tried to design the difficulty of the laps to go from easy to hard to easy, which meant chill mornings and hectic afternoons.

Blind runs down Steam Shovel definitely get the ol' ticker going.

Full pucker pulling up into Insanity One.

There is no shortage of steep, technical trails in Sun Peaks.

I ended up riding the bottom berms on Bermalade four or five times to get back to the chair. No complaints here though.

And just like that, we were done and the drive home to get some rest before hitting the e-mails Monday morning began.

Between Field Test, Pinkbike Academy, and a number of other things, it has been a busy summer. So when the opportunity for a nice weekend away smashing laps at Sun Peaks Bike Park arose, I was all in. However, after watching Tom Bradshaw attempt to ride 100 trails in Cumberland earlier this summer, I knew I needed to spice things up a bit from the regular weekend riding trip. Now, I'm not opposed to climbing, but I much prefer descending and so for my challenge, I decided to try to ride every trail in Sun Peaks. I mean, what better way is there to spend the weekend than that? And just like that, another work project was born.I was lucky enough to have Outdoorsy supporting this trip and because of that, I decided to rent a sweet RV for the weekend. Not only did that immediately solve my need for accommodation, but I was also able to camp out just a couple of hundred meters from the chairlift, a huge bonus when time is of the essence. I planned out a route a few days in advance that equated to about 15 laps, one of which would be a lengthy pedal around the top of the mountain. Because of the variety in trails, I decided to bring two bikes and swap between them based on the lap. I've ridden some of the trails in Sun Peaks, but definitely not all of them so an added challenge was riding blind. With a loose plan, a couple of bikes, and a home on wheels, it was time to see if I could actually make it happen.All in all, I rode pretty much every trail at the Sun Peaks Bike Park. There were some closures that kept me from doing a couple of sections of trail, but I think the XC pedal on day one made up for that. Going in, I knew the challenge was tough but possible and I was pumped that my soft computer hands were able to hold on through all the laps. Huge thanks to Outdoorsy for supporting the trip and providing the palace on wheels. I hope this inspires you to go out and try something different the next time a weekend opens up in your calendar!