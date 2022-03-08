Video: Attempting to Summit Tribune Mountain on a Hand Cycle Mountain Bike

I was a mountain biker before I was injured and wanted to be a mountain biker after I was injured. But the technology just wasn’t there. — Christian Bagg

My vision was to make this handcycle mountain bike. From the very first prototype of the RX is about an 8 year gap before technology caught up. — Christian Bagg

Christian Bagg attempts to hand cycle up Triune Mountain on the latest prototype of the Bowhead RX. The mountain stands at 2600m (8500 ft) and the loose, steep, gravel climb starts at 1000m (3280 ft) a total of 1600m (5250ft) of climbing lies in store for him.This summer the Bowhead Team turned a concept drawing in to the bike that's available today.The bike we’ve got today has the tried and tested unique articulating design that allows the bike to traverse cambered terrain. But it also has the benefit of components such as the Bosch Motor providing pedal assistance, opening up so many more doors for adventure. The wireless shifting of SRAM AXS along with all the other amazing componentry that are available today. So much technology came together at the perfect time to build the perfect handcycle mountain bike.@bowheadcorp