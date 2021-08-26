Video: Audi Nines 2021 Course Preview

With so much new terrain to cover, this is one hell of a GoPro Course Preview. Course Builder and athlete Sam Reynolds (GBR), Clemens Kaudela (AUT) and Bienvenido Aguado (ESP) open things up by charging through the world-class Freeride Line, which proves to be better than ever and also features one of the biggest berms ever built.



Then dive in with Erik Fedko (GER), Tomas Lemoine (FRA), Tom Isted (GBR) and Sam Pilgrim (GBR) as they navigate the re-shaped features and the newly-perfected quarterpipe in the Slopestyle Line.



“This line has been refined since last year, the landings are steeper and these jumps are practically begging you to throw tricks on them.” says Sam Pilgrim.



Vero Sandler (NZL), Casey Brown (CAN), Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Robin Goomes (NZL), and Patricia Druwen then flow through the all-new Jam Line, designed to be especially playful with endless options for progression.



“It’s so sick. There aren’t that many events that are like this and they’ve built such a nice course for us. Everyone is getting super comfortable and multiple riders are already throwing backflips. They’re all such an inspiration” commented Casey Brown.



To wraps things up, the crew takes on a heavy mashup session on the Big Air section, located at the bottom of the most diverse and complex Audi Nines course to date. — Audi Nines