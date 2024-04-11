Video: Austin Dooley Gets Up To Speed Ahead of the World Cup Season in 'No Time Off'

Apr 11, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Whether riding his SUPREME DH V5 or his META SX V5, Austin Dooley leaves nothing to chance when preparing for a World Cup season. Only his lunch break disrupts the routine… In this new edit he shows off his best style on home soil lapping Crestline and riding the Laguna Beach trails in California.


Austin was supported by COMMENCAL USA for four seasons. In 2023 he joined the COMMENCAL SCHWALBE team alongside Pau Menoyo.

D.O.B. June 13, 2002
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California, USA
Team: COMMENCAL/SCHWALBE
Top Results: P2 at Tennessee National 2024, P2 US National Championships 2023, P5 2023 US National in Windrock Park

Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr


Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr

Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr
Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr

Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr
Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr

Austin Dooley- NO TIME OFF Photo Dillon Lemarr


Posted In:
Videos Commencal Austin Dooley


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
430 articles
Report
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 I think A.D. is next on the scene. Really would be dope to see him drop a few top 20s this season. He has done exceptionally well in the U.S. this early season!
  • 1 0
 BIG L AND DOWNHILL BIKES FOR THE WIN







