Video: Austin Dooley Gets Up To Speed Ahead of the World Cup Season in 'No Time Off'

Whether riding his SUPREME DH V5
or his META SX V5
, Austin Dooley leaves nothing to chance when preparing for a World Cup season. Only his lunch break disrupts the routine… In this new edit he shows off his best style on home soil lapping Crestline and riding the Laguna Beach trails in California.
Austin was supported by COMMENCAL USA for four seasons. In 2023 he joined the COMMENCAL SCHWALBE team alongside Pau Menoyo. D.O.B.
June 13, 2002Hometown
: Rancho Cucamonga, California, USATeam: COMMENCAL/SCHWALBETop Results:
P2 at Tennessee National 2024, P2 US National Championships 2023, P5 2023 US National in Windrock Park