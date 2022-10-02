Watch
Video: Autumn Riding in the South of England with Jay Williamson
2 Comments
Over 10 years since the last time Jay Williamson filmed with fellow SW local and good friend Jacob Gibbins they linked up again to film Jay shred his local hill Gawton Gravity Hub in some Autumn muck.
Jay on Instagram -
instagram.com/jaywilliamson93
JFfullsendsonly
(2 mins ago)
Shout out Jacob Gibbons! Local near my uni and can also build a killer trail.
1
0
MTB-Strength-Factory
(5 mins ago)
Love it. Great riding, Jay - The Cornish Fasty!
