Video: Autumn Riding in the South of England with Jay Williamson

Oct 2, 2022
by Aspect Media  

Over 10 years since the last time Jay Williamson filmed with fellow SW local and good friend Jacob Gibbins they linked up again to film Jay shred his local hill Gawton Gravity Hub in some Autumn muck.

Jay on Instagram - instagram.com/jaywilliamson93

Gawton Gravity Hub

Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Shout out Jacob Gibbons! Local near my uni and can also build a killer trail.
  • 1 0
 Love it. Great riding, Jay - The Cornish Fasty!





