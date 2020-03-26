Video: Autumn Trail Riding in Austria

Last fall I headed out to our local hills with my buddies Julian and Ivan to ride an get some clips. Nothing beats the scenery of nature finally shutting down and getting a rest. Everything is calm, the days are short and everyone enjoys the last days of the season. Just a few days later everything was covered in snow and we enjoyed our first days of skiing.Since everything is shut down currently in Austria due to the Covid-19 outbreak we made use of the time and finally put together a little edit. In times like these it´s nice to look back to those golden autumn days. We hope you enjoy it too!For now we have to step back a little, but we will be back riding! Cheers and keep it safe