Video: Awkward Corners & Greasy Rocks - EWS Finale Ligure Practice RAW

Sep 25, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  



There is no shortage of awkward moves at EWS Finale Ligure. Check out all the practice action from key sections on course.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Finale Ligure 2020


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I'm not sure about racing it, but it looks super fun to ride!
  • 1 0
 no difference in speed men/women around this corners
  • 1 0
 Totes awks

