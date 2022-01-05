Video: Back in the Gym with Adam Brayton & Danny Hart

The pros are in for their first workout of 2022!
This is the first workout of 2022 for Danny Hart and Adam Brayton, it's time to ramp up and get ready for the race season. Muscular endurance:3 working sets of barbell complex:
1 squat, 1 lunge, 1 squat, 1 lunge = 1 rep.
Complete 5 reps then straight into as many squats as possible.
Rest 3-4 minutes between each set.Cardio & Core:3 rounds (12 minutes):
1 minute row
1 minute side plank with band left side
1 minute row
1 minute side plank with band right side
Alternate through the movements for the full 12 minutes.
