Video: Marvin Collard's Self-Shot 'Back To Reality'

Jan 30, 2024
by Marvin Collard  


Words: Marvin Collard

“Back to Reality” is a self-filmed video that I shot during Fall & Winter of last year.

Observing the world we live in, so much of our lives is spent online. It's increasingly effortless for people to lose touch with reality, when you can fall into the trap of scrolling through 10 second reels on a never-ending loop at any given time of day - all whilst feeling the need to keep up with this to stay ‘relevant’. These daily habits take us away from the present and more often than not, prevent us from appreciating the current moment.

With this video, I hoped to create something that serves as a reminder, both for myself and anyone watching, of the core values embedded in freeride culture. My goal is to inspire others to embrace their passions in a way that feels authentic to them—free from the constraints of trends or the pursuit of a handful of virtual likes.

From this, myself and my partner Aoife Doyle collaborated and created Stray.


straybike.com
@stray_bike

Rider: Marvin Collard

Film, photography and editing: Marvin Collard

Additional footage: Aoife Doyle, Alex Akers

Music: MF Doom - Vaudeville Vilain / Dystopia - Now And Forever / Purple Hill Witch - Astral Booze

