Video: Back to the Basics Episode 1 - Conquering Nerves

Conquering nerves and catching air time.

What are you most interested in learning about as a biker? How to jump

First aid skills

Throwing tricks

How to corner

Getting faster

Riding bike park

Backcountry riding

How to ride steeps

How to wheelie

How to manual

How to race confidently

How to hit drops

How to ride rock rolls

Presented by BIKE PARKS BC

As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.Although I did delve into many aspects of the sport, I definitely skipped a few key steps along the way and have never dug too deep into any particular path in the bike world.In this 4-part series, Back to the Basics, I'm staying true to myself. I am going to address, head-on, some of the fundamental elements of mountain biking to help me become a more confident, well-rounded rider, including some tips and tricks off the bike, too. I hope these lessons can benefit you or someone you know along the way.Thanks to our friends at Mountain Biking BC, we'll be traveling to 8 of the most iconic bike parks and riding locations across British Columbia to ride with some of the most talented and influential women in our sport. Each location provides a unique classroom, and amazing bike park terrain, to learn from the best in the business.To me, and maybe you too, biking is so much more than riding down a trail. Before I can even begin to think about other topics we’ll cover this series like going fast, getting more hang time, or looking like a skilled professional on the camera and at my job, it all begins with conquering my nerves, something most of us have experienced before. In this first episode, follow along as Claire Buchar shares her expertise as a trained coach and previous World Cup DH racer. From there, we build on communication when I learn from Hailey Elise, a professional photographer here in British Columbia and also a pro mountain bike rider.