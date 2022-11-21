Video: Back to the Basics Episode 1 - Conquering Nerves

Nov 21, 2022
by Christina Chappetta  


As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.

Although I did delve into many aspects of the sport, I definitely skipped a few key steps along the way and have never dug too deep into any particular path in the bike world.

In this 4-part series, Back to the Basics, I'm staying true to myself. I am going to address, head-on, some of the fundamental elements of mountain biking to help me become a more confident, well-rounded rider, including some tips and tricks off the bike, too. I hope these lessons can benefit you or someone you know along the way.

Thanks to our friends at Mountain Biking BC, we'll be traveling to 8 of the most iconic bike parks and riding locations across British Columbia to ride with some of the most talented and influential women in our sport. Each location provides a unique classroom, and amazing bike park terrain, to learn from the best in the business.

To me, and maybe you too, biking is so much more than riding down a trail. Before I can even begin to think about other topics we’ll cover this series like going fast, getting more hang time, or looking like a skilled professional on the camera and at my job, it all begins with conquering my nerves, something most of us have experienced before. In this first episode, follow along as Claire Buchar shares her expertise as a trained coach and previous World Cup DH racer. From there, we build on communication when I learn from Hailey Elise, a professional photographer here in British Columbia and also a pro mountain bike rider.


Conquering nerves and catching air time.


Sun Peaks Bike Park mountain biking trails


Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails


What are you most interested in learning about as a biker?




Presented by BIKE PARKS BC


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Christina Chappetta


8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Hope you all enjoy this 4-part series, dropping the next 3 Mondays! It was an amazing opportunity to travel around BC and meet some incredibly talented and experienced women to learn from ❤️
  • 5 0
 Great content, thank you!
  • 3 0
 So now a video on your own site (auto)starts with an ad?
  • 1 0
 Yes O+ has to show positive numbers to current and prospective advertisers. Down side is we have to live with it….but REMEMBER Pinkbike is free so meh.
  • 1 0
 fu** autoplay, this is making me hate original content PB videos.
  • 1 0
 This works for me on Chrome (I'm not affiliated w/ it in any way): chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh?hl=en
  • 1 0
 @dolface: i have it on my personal laptop, but browsing PB at work I can't download any extension.

thanks for the suggestion anyway Smile
  • 1 1
 How to self promote





