Video: Backcountry Adventuring in the Chilcotin Mountains

You're never too old for the backcountry!



Bill Schultz is living evidence, and his son Sam took him on a mission. A multi-day trip from hut to hut in the Chilcotin Mountains in British Columbia, Canada.



"Looking back it feels like a dream to be able to share an adventure like that with my Dad. It definitely pushed both of our limits but maybe more-so his - and it was cool to turn the table on the guy who has always been pushing me. He used to tell me you're not lost unless you have to spend the night and we might have gotten close with Margus' lofty ambitions. Luckily it was all by plan and while we were definitely out later than the old man's typical 'recliner hour' we didn't miss a dinner or a cold beer.

There is no other bike that we would have wanted to be on than the Element for a trip like that. We both appreciated it's light weight, efficient pedaling, and the playful confidence it inspires on the descents. All I gotta say is that I hope I'm still smiling about flesh wounds, grizzly bears, and epic days in the mountains when I'm 70." - Sam Schultz



Featuring: Sam Schultz, Bill Schultz

Filmed and edited by: Laurent Bilodeau — Rocky Mountain Bicycles