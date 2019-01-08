VIDEOS

Video: Harry Schofield is 8 Years Old & Sending 720s

Jan 8, 2019
by Paulinski2000  

Learning to backflip, landing 720s, jumping pro BMX jumps, riding multiple bike disciplines at a high level. Coming 3rd in the BMX racing World Champs in Baku Azerbaijan and 2nd place in the BMX Euro Champs in Sarrians France. Doing his first DH mountain bik race at the Malverns Classic. Winning an MX race for the first time. 2018 has to be Harrys most progressive year to date, all at the age of 8!


Pila Italy
Dirt life

malverns classic

BMX

Wroxton compass cup
Bit of mud
Loving life

MX

BRETTSHELFER-PHOTO

Roll on 2019!

16 Comments

  • + 18
 Well, this is depressing...
  • + 8
 What were you doing when you were 8? I had a favorite stick because it looked like a gun. Yeah. That was nice. *Cries
  • + 5
 Not only is this kid going big and pulling some huge tricks but he's got some serious steez too! Really impressive. Keep at it Harry. Big things in store for you.
  • + 1
 Now, please excuse me while I go cry in the closet for a minute.
  • + 1
 This is utterly inspiring Harry. Good on you for showing the hard work and dedication it must have taken to get this good at this age..... keep having fun on your bike and even greater things will surely follow. That is all.
  • + 1
 I came upon this lads intagram through BMX race coaching site and find it hilarious that Pinkbike editors post just the steeze part. Kid has some solid skills that most park bros don't have and fly big lines only because they have expensive, overly complicated bikes with loads of squish. This lad flies A-line sized things on a BMX, and wouldn't be surprised if he accelerates better than 90% of people who read countless articles about cadence, heart rate and nutrition. There's also a 14yr old girls sending SX BMX tracks. Hence I recommend to follow his insta and check the BMX racing part and the latest pumptrack things and learn from it. Steeze is only cherry on the pie.

I bow to his parents for nurturing such talent. You are great Harry, take it easy, don't burn yourself off too soon! Life's long from your end Wink All the best Cheers!
  • + 0
 As a parent, i rather invest my kid in language and music instead of extreme sports.. My 4 year old can hold his own on a pedal bike but can also speak 3 languages. As much as I'd love to project my dreams on him, he needs other skills before risking everything trying 720s. I don't know.. I maybe wrong... . I sure hope this kid doesn't burn out but im sure he will..
  • + 1
 @denomerdano: as a parent I applaud any form of excellence. Once a kid learns to learn, it can learn anything. The only way to learning is achieving excellence in a field. Putting emphasis on mediocrity in many is a mistake. Considering that education sucks and cannot even imagine the needs of the future, our kids may as well learn 720s...
  • + 3
 Inspiring stuff Harry. Enjoyed the videos and can’t wait to show them to my 6 year old boy !!
  • + 10
 "Here, you little sh**, you have two years left!" Big Grin
  • + 1
 My oldest just turned 8 and still rides like he has his training wheels on. Damn karma
  • + 2
 I don't know what his age has to do with it. I'm 29, and I can barely move.
  • + 1
 the combination of shedloads of talent and monumental disregard for consequences only a kid can have is a thing of beauty
  • + 3
 Big Gulps huh?
  • + 1
 No that it actually makes a difference but he is 9 years old
  • + 1
 Absolutely incredible!

