Video: Harry Schofield is 8 Years Old & Sending 720s

Learning to backflip, landing 720s, jumping pro BMX jumps, riding multiple bike disciplines at a high level. Coming 3rd in the BMX racing World Champs in Baku Azerbaijan and 2nd place in the BMX Euro Champs in Sarrians France. Doing his first DH mountain bik race at the Malverns Classic. Winning an MX race for the first time. 2018 has to be Harrys most progressive year to date, all at the age of 8!Roll on 2019!