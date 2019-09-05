Pinkbike.com
Video: Backflips and Line Analysis in Cathrovision Day 1 - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
Sep 5, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Though I'd go all out for the final round. Longest world cup vid I've made and the most time sunk into a video hence the really late upload time. Hope you enjoyed!
—
Ben Cathro
