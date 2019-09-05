Video: Backflips and Line Analysis in Cathrovision Day 1 - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThough I'd go all out for the final round. Longest world cup vid I've made and the most time sunk into a video hence the really late upload time. Hope you enjoyed! Ben Cathro


Posted In:
Racing and Events Cathrovision Ben Cathro Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
172925 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
122284 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
81288 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79663 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70635 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
63714 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
59342 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
53189 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012665
Mobile Version of Website