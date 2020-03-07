Video: Backyard Riding Session with Cam McCaul

I've always dreamed of having a backyard with jumps... and while technically that hasn't happened, I think this is even better. There's a legit little riding scene bubbling up on a daily basis in the empty lot behind my neighborhood. Every time I look out my window I see helmeted heads popping into view as the local kids are catching air. On this day, we cruise up with the camera to catch the action. Neighbor-Nate-The-Ripper tackles some longtime goals (riding "the drop" and doubling "the rollers") and up-and-comer Ryan McNulty shows he's the next big thing since Carson Storch to come outta Bend Oregon.Camera // Caleb ElyEdit // Taylor Sage