Finally, we are allowed to ride with people, no more solo sessions please!! So I took this chance to show Olly Wilkins all the work I have been putting in over lockdown. We are not even halfway through the build but we have dirt jumps to ride. Enough to have some fun in the garden with friends.



I just want some more time to get the rest of the line running. mountain biking in my own back yard again is amazing. — Brendan Fairclough