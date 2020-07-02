Video: Backyard Sessions with Josh Bryceland & the Cannondale Waves Crew

Jul 2, 2020
by Cannondale Bikes  

Having your own backyard dirt trails must be every mountain biker’s dream. Thanks to a bit of extra time on his hands, Josh Bryceland called upon a wealth of trail inspiration to sculpt a riding zone like no other right outside his back door. With the jumps perfected, the Waves crew of Max, Sam, and Dave came up to sample Josh’s backyard creation.

bigquotesIt was the week we went into lockdown that we committed to the build… we had all we needed, we cracked on, and five weeks later we had some jumps and couldn't be happier really!Josh Bryceland



Read the entire story here


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cannondale Josh Bryceland


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 big shapes and a mint edit
  • 2 0
 Matt Jones builds backyard jumps during lockdown, Josh Bryceland "hold my beer"
  • 1 0
 "Hold my mullet"
  • 1 0
 Yea Rankin

