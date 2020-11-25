Video: Backyard Sunset Jump Session with Martin Maes & Friends

Nov 25, 2020
by Thomas Theunissen  

Welcome to the Maes yard. After this longest short season ever due to Covid-19, Martin Maes took some time off. On a sunny afternoon, he invited friends and family to ride with him in his garden.


Gilles Franck and Bastien Renard are two of Martin's friends. They both ride in the GT Cannondale Belgium Enduro team.


Gilles Franck

Bastien Renard

They spent the afternoon riding in the yard and living their best lives. Just having fun and pushing themselves a little bit higher. I snapped some pictures to express the incredible atmosphere from this place. I ended up filming some clips to show a bit more the fun they had. The sun was setting and the light was pretty insane.



Sometimes things just turn out well and you end up in the right place at the right time.

The young Enzo rode with the team. He's part of the new "Shovel and shred next generation crew" founded by Nico Vink. It took him some time to gain confidence on these jumps but he eventually rocked it. Make sure to follow this young rocket.

Enzo

Patric Maes, Martin's father, also shredded the lines.


A good day in the Maes yard. Thanks Martin for having us.

Bastien Renard
Martin Maes
Gilles Franck



Edit and Photos : Thomas Theunissen

Music by the talented : Dnite



