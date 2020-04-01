Video: Backyard Trails with Grandad & The Ultimate Shuttle in Les Vosges, France

Apr 1, 2020
by ReverseComponents  


Growing up in Les Vosges, France, Flowgroh has a huge number of loamy trails on his doorstep. Hometrails are great, but the one disadvantage is the lack of a shuttle. With Papy on speed dial however, there’s no problem. Let’s just hope he doesn’t get carried away again, people say Papy was a bit of a shredder back in the day…..

Disclaimer – this video was filmed pre-quarantine. We don’t advocate riding like this currently, especially with grandparents.

Video: Jelle Harnisfeger


Photo Jelle Harnisfeger


Photo Jelle Harnisfeger Bike - Cannondale Jekyll freeduro
Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Follow @Flowgroh for more unserious bike related content.

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Still trying to figure out where the April Fools joke is here... You won't get me Pinkbike!
  • 3 0
 Someone needs to get Papy a sponsor
  • 2 0
 Hmmm...my parents are retired. Maybe when all this Covid blows over I'll get them e-bikes so they can be my shuttle buddies.
  • 3 1
 Noice
  • 2 0
 knitted jumpers FTW
