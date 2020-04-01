Video: Backyard Trails with Grandad & The Ultimate Shuttle in Les Vosges, France

Video:

Growing up in Les Vosges, France, Flowgroh has a huge number of loamy trails on his doorstep. Hometrails are great, but the one disadvantage is the lack of a shuttle. With Papy on speed dial however, there’s no problem. Let’s just hope he doesn’t get carried away again, people say Papy was a bit of a shredder back in the day…..Jelle HarnisfegerFollow @Flowgroh for more unserious bike related content.