Video: Backyard Trails with Grandad & The Ultimate Shuttle in Les Vosges, France

Growing up in Les Vosges, France, Flowgroh has a huge number of loamy trails on his doorstep. Hometrails are great, but the one disadvantage is the lack of a shuttle. With Papy on speed dial however, there’s no problem. Let’s just hope he doesn’t get carried away again, people say Papy was a bit of a shredder back in the day…..Disclaimer – this video was filmed pre-quarantine. We don’t advocate riding like this currently, especially with grandparents.Video:
Jelle Harnisfeger
Follow @Flowgroh for more unserious bike related content.
8 Comments
Oh, there was a sign to park at least 6' apart in our cars (lot was half full, the rest were on the sides of roads). Sheeple stayed home and got even more fat (ever see WallE?)
No matter what, an orthopedic issue has no bearing at all on the pulmonary care of patients at any facility. I really do hope that on your side of the pond Orthopedic surgeons are not treating patients with pulmonary issues.
On another note, the news had a story that Domestic Violence arrests are up over 300% in the past couple weeks. So, what a great idea, let folks stay at home and get on each other's nerves (alcohol sales are also up in a huge way). Idiot cops show up (most are idiots) and take someone to jail. Well, that has GOT to be a cleaner environment than singletrack, right? But, to that, I promise the bag boys at the (quite full) grocery store have far more contact with citizens than even cops....I suppose we should be giving the bag boys extra pay for risking their lives, right?
Post a Comment