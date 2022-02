Bailey Goldstone takes GT's Trev Burke on a tour of her favorite Whistler Combo lap - Upper Joyride to Detroit Rock City, Clown Shoes and Lower Canadian Open. Yep, Bailey is no slouch on a bike... She and Trev dissect the big features and talk line choice while they get their shred on. Hop on board for the ride, as Whistler dreaming starts now!Filmed and edited by Influx Productions