Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, Bali - Video

Apr 4, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Red Bull Pump Track World Championship - Bali Qualifier

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
The first qualifier of the 2018 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship took place on the Indonesian island of Bali. An international field of riders took to the Velosolutions pump track at the Amplitude Skate and Bike Park to try and secure their spot at the World Final.

Battling it out in the Bali heat, the best riders from the island were joined by competitors from Japan, Australia and Germany to battle it out for the first tickets to the World Championship final later in the year. The track layout for the Bali qualifier made for a unique head-to-head race format with riders racing an inner and outer loop.

Ahead of the knock out heats, riders completed timed seeding runs. Australia’s Danielle Beecroft posted a time of 18.576 seconds in the women’s category with Indonesia’s Pahraz Salman Alparisi putting in the fastest time for the men with a lightning 15.577 second lap time.

As the knock out heats pushed through it was clear Japan’s Daiki Shimogaki’s pace and style on a mountain bike would rival the Indonesian BMX Champ Pahraz Salman Alparisi for the win.

As the finals approached it was no longer just about the riders' skill on the track but also their fitness and stamina. The intense heat, track length and neck-to-neck racing would put the riders through their paces. The fight for the win and their expenses paid ticket to the final would come down to the 2 local riders Ardian Putra Pratama and Pahraz Salman Alparisi in the men, whilst Danielle Beecroft would take on Elga Kharisma in the women’s category.

It was an even playing field across BMX and MTB, with neither having a clear advantage on the Velosolutions track. Danielle Beecroft was unbeatable on the day and took the win for the women. After putting down the fastest timed run earlier in the day, Pahraz Salman Alparisi went on to take the win in the men’s field with both riders claiming their spot at the final and an expenses paid trip.

Final results Mens:
1st place - Pahraz Salman Alparisi - Indonesia
2nd Place - Elga Kharisma - Indonesia
3rd Place - Komang Calvin - Indonesia
4th Place - Daiki Shimogaki - Japan
Final Results Women:
1st Place – Danielle Beecroft – Australia
2nd Place - Elga Kharisma – Indonesia

As the celebrations began in Bali the preparations were already underway for the next qualifiers taking place on the 7th of April in both Wellington, NZ and Manila, The Philippines. With an incredible line up of athletes ready to battle it out, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is heating up.

For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit Red Bull.

28 Comments

  • + 15
 So Sick!! This is exactly what the bike world needs. Something everyone can have a go at and throw down in a super chill and fun environment, exactly the same reason the Whip-off worlds are so popular (>.)
  • + 4
 You can show up on a shitty bike and only your riding can speak for what you’re worth. It is as brutal as it is deliberating.
  • + 4
 So you can use a bmx or a hardtail? Aren't those on the hardtail disadvantaged?
  • + 0
 29ers are the fastest though, so the bigger wheels on the hardtails must be faster right?
  • + 4
 No, a hardtail will be faster. Quickest tool for the job will be a really rigid BMX with a long wheelbase.
  • + 2
 @DarrellW: DON’T give them ideas! Devil makes use of minds entangled in first world problems
  • + 2
 @DarrellW: Would the long wheelbase help any? I'm still working on it (and I've ridden the BMX pretty much exclusively on the track near home) but my impression is that the rotation of the bike can be used to gain speed. And with all other things being equal (wheelsize, speed and curvature of the track) the shorter bike is going to rotate more/faster.
  • + 1
 On my track I'm consistently faster on a 26" dirt jumper than on the 20" BMX.
  • + 3
 I think the faster bike would be a 29er BMX
  • + 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: Do you ride a tarmac track or dirt? My track is still fresh and dirt so I can get that bigger wheels would roll smoother. I can hear the gravely top layer chirp when I push into it. But I suppose on a tarmac track the advantage of bigger wheels would be lost, wouldn't they?
  • + 2
 I think that BH-BAWS "Butthurt by a wheelsize" is the slowest and least playful kind of a rider that sucks at aggressive riding in technical terrain.
  • + 1
 you can ride in anything you want, time will tell us what is faster. Probably bmx, but we will see
  • + 1
 @vinay: You get more pump on manuals with long chainstays. It's harder to get it up into a manual, but the difference in manual pump between my 24" BMX cruiser with a long wheelbase and my 24" DJ bike is enormous.
  • + 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: That's probably due to you spending more time on the 26" wheels than the 24". It's also going to depend on the track - on a rough surface, the bigger wheels will roll better, but on smooth tarmac, that's not really a consideration.
  • + 2
 @DarrellW: more over it takes more skill to pump short chainstays. It's easier to lift the front wheel and manual, but it's much harder to get the balance point right and keep it there. When I got on my DJ with 385 stays I had to relearn to manual. Now I am getting on my Enduro bike with 435, and yeah it's harder to pull it, but once I am there it's a fricking cruise. It was the same on the pumptrack. coming from 415 hardtail MTB into the DJ i fell on my arse a number of times. One has to be much more mindful of how much he/she pulls. Sure we get used to anything, but the fact remains, short stays require more skill to handle. Same with the wheel size. a 26" DJ feels on pumptrack like a long travel 29er feels on trails. You can throw it around more nonchalantly. When I tried a BMX on a pumptrack it was scary as hell, the sense of speed and agility is overwhelming.
  • + 5
 has anybody noticed how much bike riding make people smile!?
  • + 1
 Small Mistakes on Website on Results:
Mens 2nd Place also written Elga Kharisma instead of Ardian Putra Pratama.. ???? hope it will be rectified ..????
  • + 1
 Stoked for Dani Beecroft. It's tough trying to make it on the World Stage living in the Southern Hemisphere while the DH World Cup is Northern Based.
  • + 1
 Dani has clicked into beast mode with her riding of late! Cant wait to cheer for another Aussie battling for WC podiums!!
  • + 1
 Awesome! Indonesia and SE Asia has really taken off recently with mountain biking development. So stoked for all of it!
  • + 1
 You should try Bali Bike Park too!
  • + 1
 Hardly a "World Championships" haha, but cool nonetheless.
  • + 2
 This is just one of the qualifiers.
  • - 1
 at least they didn't enforce the no chain nonsense
  • + 9
 What makes it nonsense?
