Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, Bali - Video





PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship



The first qualifier of the 2018 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship took place on the Indonesian island of Bali. An international field of riders took to the Velosolutions pump track at the Amplitude Skate and Bike Park to try and secure their spot at the World Final.







Battling it out in the Bali heat, the best riders from the island were joined by competitors from Japan, Australia and Germany to battle it out for the first tickets to the World Championship final later in the year. The track layout for the Bali qualifier made for a unique head-to-head race format with riders racing an inner and outer loop.



Ahead of the knock out heats, riders completed timed seeding runs. Australia’s Danielle Beecroft posted a time of 18.576 seconds in the women’s category with Indonesia’s Pahraz Salman Alparisi putting in the fastest time for the men with a lightning 15.577 second lap time.







As the knock out heats pushed through it was clear Japan’s Daiki Shimogaki’s pace and style on a mountain bike would rival the Indonesian BMX Champ Pahraz Salman Alparisi for the win.



As the finals approached it was no longer just about the riders' skill on the track but also their fitness and stamina. The intense heat, track length and neck-to-neck racing would put the riders through their paces. The fight for the win and their expenses paid ticket to the final would come down to the 2 local riders Ardian Putra Pratama and Pahraz Salman Alparisi in the men, whilst Danielle Beecroft would take on Elga Kharisma in the women’s category.







It was an even playing field across BMX and MTB, with neither having a clear advantage on the Velosolutions track. Danielle Beecroft was unbeatable on the day and took the win for the women. After putting down the fastest timed run earlier in the day, Pahraz Salman Alparisi went on to take the win in the men’s field with both riders claiming their spot at the final and an expenses paid trip.









Final results Mens:

1st place - Pahraz Salman Alparisi - Indonesia

2nd Place - Elga Kharisma - Indonesia

3rd Place - Komang Calvin - Indonesia

4th Place - Daiki Shimogaki - Japan

Final Results Women:

1st Place – Danielle Beecroft – Australia

2nd Place - Elga Kharisma – Indonesia









As the celebrations began in Bali the preparations were already underway for the next qualifiers taking place on the 7th of April in both Wellington, NZ and Manila, The Philippines. With an incredible line up of athletes ready to battle it out, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is heating up.



For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit



