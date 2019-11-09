Video: Balu's Back for More Trail Dog Fun in 'Paws & Wheels II'

After our surprise success with Paws & Wheels I
in 2018 many of you begged us for a longer movie or a part II. And we listened, because there was another story to tell: the story about the journey of Oli and his super-dog Balu. How they found each other, how Balu became the amazing traildog he is - and of course, a story about their special friendship.
Follow Oli and Balu on their latest roadtrip in the Sunlight Adventure Van to the Dolomites and be part of their newest adventures.
Huge thanks for the fabulous location support to South Tyrol, Alta Badia and Val Gardena.
Shot on Sony FS 5, Atomos Shogun, Sony Alpha 7III, Wiralcam & Go Pro 7, Mavic 2 Pro.
Produced by say-mahalo.com.
DoP, Dir and Edit: Susanna Kosa
Rider: Oli Dorn
Dog: Balu
Edit: Assistance Nina Latinovic
Voice: Ted Limpert
Music:
„Balance“ by Bedroom
„A way for us“ by Kaina
„All things - Instrumental Version“ by Ian Locke
„Becoming human“ by Ryan Taubert
„Give it up - Instrumental Version“ by Roy Young
4 Comments
Post a Comment