Video: Balu's Back for More Trail Dog Fun in 'Paws & Wheels II'

Huge thanks for the fabulous location support to South Tyrol, Alta Badia and Val Gardena.



Shot on Sony FS 5, Atomos Shogun, Sony Alpha 7III, Wiralcam & Go Pro 7, Mavic 2 Pro.



Produced by say-mahalo.com.



DoP, Dir and Edit: Susanna Kosa

Rider: Oli Dorn

Dog: Balu

Edit: Assistance Nina Latinovic

Voice: Ted Limpert



Music:

„Balance“ by Bedroom

„A way for us“ by Kaina

„All things - Instrumental Version“ by Ian Locke

„Becoming human“ by Ryan Taubert

„Give it up - Instrumental Version“ by Roy Young

After our surprise success with Paws & Wheels I in 2018 many of you begged us for a longer movie or a part II. And we listened, because there was another story to tell: the story about the journey of Oli and his super-dog Balu. How they found each other, how Balu became the amazing traildog he is - and of course, a story about their special friendship.Follow Oli and Balu on their latest roadtrip in the Sunlight Adventure Van to the Dolomites and be part of their newest adventures.