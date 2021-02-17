Video: Baptiste Pierron Charges Hard on Tracks He Built to Train for World Cup DH

Feb 17, 2021
by William Klock  


bigquotesThe season is fast approaching and temperatures are rising after an extremely harsh winter. It’s the best time to go training and ride with my brothers and friends at the PIERRON bike park!

In the off season, I've found that being on the road to train and set up our bikes on race tracks is a waste of time and energy. So I found some really motivated buddies around my home and I opened my own bike park with real training tracks like World Cup, fast, high and airy.

Now I have my favorite track 10 minutes from home and even after 300 runs it’s always a pleasure to start again and again!

Now we have to cross our fingers so that the World Cup season goes smoothly so that we can ride all together and make the spectators dream as before the Covid!Baptiste Pierron

Video: William Klock

Posted In:
Videos Baptiste Pierron


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
135408 views
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
76362 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
65960 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Photo of the Year
57251 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
45846 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
42308 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
39338 views
Bike Check: Nathan Riddle's Son Is One Lucky Kid
39260 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 damn those bars look wIIIDe

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006646
Mobile Version of Website