Video: Baptiste Pierron Charges Hard on Tracks He Built to Train for World Cup DH

The season is fast approaching and temperatures are rising after an extremely harsh winter. It’s the best time to go training and ride with my brothers and friends at the PIERRON bike park!



In the off season, I've found that being on the road to train and set up our bikes on race tracks is a waste of time and energy. So I found some really motivated buddies around my home and I opened my own bike park with real training tracks like World Cup, fast, high and airy.



Now I have my favorite track 10 minutes from home and even after 300 runs it’s always a pleasure to start again and again!



Now we have to cross our fingers so that the World Cup season goes smoothly so that we can ride all together and make the spectators dream as before the Covid! — Baptiste Pierron