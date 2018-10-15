PRESS RELEASES

Barry Nobles and Jordan Scott Secure Places in Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final

Oct 15, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Barry Nobles and Jordan Scott Take the Win at The LCQ

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

As the best riders in the world descended upon the Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas, riders laid it on the line in the Last Chance Qualifier to secure their place at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final tomorrow.

With the rain coming in earlier in the day, Las Vegas local Jordan Scott was out of her comfort zone but it did not seem to phase her as she dominated the proceedings from start to finish securing her place at the World Final.

“Today was pretty good for me, I won every round even though the conditions were not perfect. I took it pretty easy, had a great time and am looking forward to tomorrow” Jordan Scott

In the men’s field Barry Nobles was out for redemption after crashing out at the Nanaimo Qualifier earlier this year. Local rider Jimmy Smith was not going to let him take the win easily and the final would come down to the wire. Nobles however stole the LCQ win and now heads in to the World Final as a stand out favourite.

“It was gnarly man, this track, as I said earlier is tough but with every lap I felt a little bit more comfortable. I’m stoked to have put in 6 consistent laps and get that little bit closer to a world title” – Barry Nobles

Check out Barry Nobles winning run

Barry Nobles LCQ Winning Run

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
Tomorrow’s World Final is set to be a showdown of some of the best riders from around the world, battling it out head to head on the unique course design from Velosolutions.

For the latest news, results and to keep up to date on all the action from the World Final head to https://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

Photos by Dan Griffiths and Ryan Fudger

Red Bull Pump Track World Championship LCQ

Red Bull Pump Track World Championship LCQ

Red Bull Pump Track World Championship LCQ

Red Bull Pump Track World Championship LCQ


