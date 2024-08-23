Powered by Outside

Video: Bas & Tom van Steenbergen, & More Send Big Lines in 'Mixed Bag'

Aug 23, 2024
by RNDMcompany  
bigquotesWe had a blast making this video over 2 weeks this spring, as someone who is usually just the rider in these videos, it was awesome to be somewhat on the other side of it, helping everybody get shots and watching everybody ride! A huge thanks to everybody making this video happen, from all the riders killing it, to Matt Macduff being nice enough to let us shoot some shots at his compound!Bas

Riders:
Brayden Barrett-Hay
Soren Farenholtz
Liam Irvine
Tom van Steenbergen
Bas van Steenbergen

Cinematography:
Liam Irvine

Photography:
Jake Fox
Edsard van Steenbergen

Sound design:
Keith White

Loactions:
Matt Macduff's Big Air Compound
Silverstar Bikepark
Kamloops Bike Ranch
Bas van Steenbergen's yard

