Video: Bas & Tom van Steenbergen, & More Send Big Lines in 'Mixed Bag'

http://RNDMcompany.com
|We had a blast making this video over 2 weeks this spring, as someone who is usually just the rider in these videos, it was awesome to be somewhat on the other side of it, helping everybody get shots and watching everybody ride! A huge thanks to everybody making this video happen, from all the riders killing it, to Matt Macduff being nice enough to let us shoot some shots at his compound!—Bas
Riders:
Brayden Barrett-Hay
Soren Farenholtz
Liam Irvine
Tom van Steenbergen
Bas van Steenbergen
Cinematography:
Liam Irvine
Photography:
Jake Fox
Edsard van Steenbergen
Sound design:
Keith White
Loactions:
Matt Macduff's Big Air Compound
Silverstar Bikepark
Kamloops Bike Ranch
Bas van Steenbergen's yard