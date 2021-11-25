Must Watch: Bas Keep Hits Even Bigger Wallride Gaps in 'More Walls'

Nov 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotes"I want to put my wheels places no one has ever been". - Sebastian Keep

More Walls, the follow-up to 2017's now-legendary Walls, is finally here!

Building on his previous Walls project, BMX star Sebastian Keep brings his kickers back to the flyovers, overhead walkways and sheer sides of buildings in the urban landscape of UK city centers.

BMX 2021 has seen the world's best take to a new stage at the Olympic games but Bas has brought back his iconic urban riding with a BMX street edit like no other, maintaining the BMX variety.Red Bull Bike

Watch the original 'Walls' edit, here.

15 Comments

  • 7 1
 Well, he's really ramped up hitting walls, ceiling his reputation as the King of Wall Riders.................


....and, on a completely different topic, I'm glad to see Sebastian wearing a helmet, seems like in BMX/Street circles, this is not particularly common. But I can tell you, after you've met a couple people with brain injuries, the consequences become that much more real. So, wear your helmets boyz & gurlz !!
  • 7 1
 How many walls could Evan Wall ride if Evan Wall could ride walls I'll show myself out
  • 4 0
 Does he have a BMX background?
  • 1 0
 Having a BMX background myself I can neither confirm or deny that he does.
  • 6 8
 I can appreciate how huge these gaps and wall rides are, but the fact that every single shot in this video used a massive pre-built quarter pipe takes something away from the interest level for me. I'd rather see him hit stuff half as big but on existing street / building features that one might actually see if they were sessioning a street spot. This is kinda like they built a small bit of a skate park in the city and then rode it.
  • 2 1
 a bit like Ramage...........?
  • 1 0
 Its kinda like you have you no clue. Clearly you're desensitized to the scale of risk involved. Bas could literally die on any of those features if he makes the wrong mistake. Watch the first edit from this series, you'll get a better idea of his vision.
  • 2 0
 Bas Keep and the rest of the Tall Order guys are just superb. Top effort.
  • 2 0
 insane
  • 1 0
 Hey—he landed his ender this time! Nice.
  • 1 0
 He should try everesting on a wall at this point
  • 1 0
 Holy shit!!!
  • 1 0
 bring semenuk
  • 3 0
 where?
  • 1 3
 Best street riding vids ever

