Must Watch: Bas Keep Hits Even Bigger Wallride Gaps in 'More Walls'

"I want to put my wheels places no one has ever been". - Sebastian Keep



More Walls, the follow-up to 2017's now-legendary Walls, is finally here!



Building on his previous Walls project, BMX star Sebastian Keep brings his kickers back to the flyovers, overhead walkways and sheer sides of buildings in the urban landscape of UK city centers.



BMX 2021 has seen the world's best take to a new stage at the Olympic games but Bas has brought back his iconic urban riding with a BMX street edit like no other, maintaining the BMX variety. — Red Bull Bike