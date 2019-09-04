Video: Bas Van Steenbergen & Jordy Scott's Crankworx Journey

Sep 4, 2019
by eric carter  


Crankworx Whistler has been the bike event to attend for over a decade. It is where professional riders come to compete, ride and enjoy 10 days of shredding with friends and fans. The one thing that remains the same about Crankworx is that each rider has a unique story to tell.

Hyper is honored to support and help their athletes achieve their goals. These 2 videos go behind the scenes with Bas and Jordy and show their road through Crankworx.

Bas entered Whistler with pressure on his shoulder considering the King of Crankworx. He was in the top 5 for KOC, and with some additional event wins he could claim a podium position. Self-pressure is something athletes deal with on a regular basis. This type of pressure is often coupled with high highs and challenging lows. Join Bas as he navigates his way through a stressful and fast-paced Crankworx.

Jordy on the other hand was in a very different boat. Similar to some top mountain bike riders, Jordy grew up racing BMX. Over time she found a passion for bigger wheels and the lifestyle that revolves around MTB. Jordy is only 18 and quite new to the Crankworx stage. With a young gun approach, and nothing to lose, Jordy set out to see where she stack's up against the world’s bests. As her confidence grew so did her ability to perform. Hyper is incredibly proud of how well Jordy did this year. We are excited to share with you her journey.



Photo By Boris
Jordy unable to hold her emotions back.



Photo By Boris
Bas laying down a heater of a run!



Photo By Boris
Eyes on the prize!



Photo By Boris
Photo By Boris
Jordy taking her first ever Crankworx Gold at Speed & Style



Many of Hyper's other athletes were in attendance, competing, and enjoying the festivities. Creating a positive and strong team spirit.

Tom Van Steenbergen's is coming off a bad hand injury and we were happy to see him healthy and back in action.

Photo By Boris
Tom is back on his staple diet of front flips and gnar.


Photo By Boris
Throwing the horns in always a good sign


Photo By Boris
Bubba Gonzales is another BMX racer that has found his way into MTB. Displaying his talents at Pumptack & Dual Slalom


Photo by Boris
Raymond George taking flight during Best Trick.


Photos:
Boris Beyer
Video:
Calvin Huth

  • 1 0
 Bas‘ bike looks pretty cool, I wish there was more info about the Hyper bikes that are not Walmart junkers.

