Video: Bas van Steenbergen & Vaea Verbeeck Ride Fresh Trail with Killer Views in the North Okanagan

As a mountain biker, I’m a sucker for new trails. Ribbons of fresh new dirt through forests, fields, over hills, and down valleys make me happy. Here in the Okanagan new trails with both rock slabs and gorgeous views are some of my favorites.
Over the last few years Predator Ridge has been building new trails that link their picture-perfect resort up to the existing trail network in Ellison Provincial Park. These new trails allow riders to climb up out of the Ellison park and access a whole new area of terrain allowing for longer rides with more variety for each level of rider. Plus, there are options for post ride beverages up at the resort. Mountain Bikers are welcome!
This year a new addition has been added to the network called The Mantle featuring several choose your own adventure style rock slabs and stunning views of the Okanagan Valley.
Bas van Steenbergen, Vaea Verbeeck and I spend a couple of gorgeous evenings photographing and riding the new lines on The Mantle.
Video: Predator Ridge
Riders: Bas van Steenbergen
, Vaea Verbeeck
Photos and words: Robb Thompson
