Video: Bas Van Steenbergen Puts On A Cornering Clinic

Cloaked in camo...the DEITY Recon Limited Edition Pedal is here and what better way to celebrate the launch than to team up with Bas van Steenbergen and Rupert Walker! With Bas' backyard track as the setting, enjoy watching 2 minutes of corner clinics with the DEITY veteran and make sure to get on the DEITY site
to snag a pair of the Limited Edition Recon Pedals while supplies last!
Filmed/Edited: Rupert Walker
Imagery: Ian Hylands
With the critically acclaimed DEITY Deftrap Pedal as its foundation, the Recon is the first foray for DEITY into the realm of Global Limited Edition products. With limited numbers available worldwide, when they sell out... they are gone forever!The RECON Details:
-Global Limited Edition project featuring camo RECON skin
-Featuring the critically acclaimed DEFTRAP Pedal body for a superior feel and reliability
-No two pedals are alike
-Very limited numbers available
-Injection molded nylon glass fiber composite body
-Non-offset symmetrical design gives the rider perfect weight distribution across the pedal, creating a very stable platform through rough terrain
-Large 113mm L x 103mm W footprint
-Featuring a true concave pedal body profile
-1.5mm of concave shape in the pedal body (per side)
-18mm at the center
-391 grams per pair$59.99 USDwww.deitycomponents.com
