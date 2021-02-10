Video: Bas van Steenbergen Rides His Favourite Hometown Trail 'Baconator'

Feb 10, 2021
by BasvSteenbergen  


Bas van Steenbergen riding his favourite hometown trail, Baconator in this video filmed by Brody Jones.





Instagram: @Basvsteenbergen

Facebook: basvansteenbergen50

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Dangerholm's Back With Another Wild Build - The Hyper Spark Project
63802 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
58294 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
55489 views
Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings
47584 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
45159 views
Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire
43112 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
41992 views
Video: Brendan Fairclough Tries To Jump Over His House
40617 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 See... bacon IS good for you!
  • 1 0
 Just looking at his name I just know he's good.
  • 2 0
 Hyper enduro bike ?
  • 1 0
 Lol, zero clean shots of the frame, what's that about?
  • 1 0
 old news boys, available to their riders but not consumer
  • 1 0
 Love seeing local trails get shredded, nice work @BasvSteenbergen
  • 1 0
 Boring videos compared to when he was on transition!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009853
Mobile Version of Website