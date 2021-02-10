Pinkbike.com
Video: Bas van Steenbergen Rides His Favourite Hometown Trail 'Baconator'
Feb 10, 2021
by
BasvSteenbergen
Bas van Steenbergen riding his favourite hometown trail, Baconator in this video filmed by Brody Jones.
Instagram:
@Basvsteenbergen
Facebook:
basvansteenbergen50
Videos
7 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Bomadics
(31 mins ago)
See... bacon IS good for you!
[Reply]
1
0
LaneRippy
(28 mins ago)
Just looking at his name I just know he's good.
[Reply]
2
0
poutine
(28 mins ago)
Hyper enduro bike ?
[Reply]
1
0
withdignityifnotalacrity
(18 mins ago)
Lol, zero clean shots of the frame, what's that about?
[Reply]
1
0
EnsBen
(8 mins ago)
old news boys, available to their riders but not consumer
[Reply]
1
0
shift9ears
(26 mins ago)
Love seeing local trails get shredded, nice work
@BasvSteenbergen
[Reply]
1
0
RedBurn
(0 mins ago)
Boring videos compared to when he was on transition!
[Reply]
