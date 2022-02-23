Video: Bas Van Steenbergen Signs with ilabb

After getting to meet Bas in person late last year when he was out in NZ competing at Crankworx I knew right away that he was the guy I wanted to help lead ilabb’s campaign into the Global markets.



Being able to work together on continuing to develop some of the best product in the world along with supporting Bas in his quest to win further championships is a true honor and I know all of the team at ilabb are incredibly excited to race the world together.



We welcome Bas to the family and know this is just the beginning of a long and successful partnership. — Seadon Baker, Owner & Fearless Leader