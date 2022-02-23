Video: Bas Van Steenbergen Signs with ilabb

PRESS RELEASE: ilabb
The cat is finally out of the bag… we couldn’t hold onto this news any longer! The ilabb family is beyond stoked to announce our partnership with this elite rider. Bas Van Steenbergen brings his elusive speed and distinctive style to our expanding team.
Though Bas grew up in the mountain biking playground of British Columbia, rumour has it Queenstown is his favourite place to ride (but, we don’t play favourites). Having earned the King of Crankworx title in 2021 and being on the Crankworx scene since 2011, Bas continues to showcase his dedication to the sport and hasn’t looked back since.
|I am so excited to be riding for ilabb, seeing their gear in New Zealand a bunch got me super interested in the brand and after meeting with Seadon and hearing the direction they are taking I knew this aligned perfectly with what I am trying to do.
I can't wait for the years to come with ilabb and you'll be seeing a ton of cool projects from us!—Bas Van Steenbergen
|After getting to meet Bas in person late last year when he was out in NZ competing at Crankworx I knew right away that he was the guy I wanted to help lead ilabb’s campaign into the Global markets.
Being able to work together on continuing to develop some of the best product in the world along with supporting Bas in his quest to win further championships is a true honor and I know all of the team at ilabb are incredibly excited to race the world together.
We welcome Bas to the family and know this is just the beginning of a long and successful partnership.—Seadon Baker, Owner & Fearless Leader
Location: Utah, Virgin - United States
Photo & Video Credit: Calvin Huth https://www.calvinhuth.com/
