Video: Bas Van Steenbergen's Canvas POV
Apr 7, 2021
by
BasvSteenbergen
Bas shows off his POV of some of his favourite lines from Canvas. Watch the full edit,
here
.
Videos
Riding Videos
Bas Van Steenbergen
Score
Time
3
0
DBone95
(58 mins ago)
The black and white bar drag will be picture of the year.
[Reply]
1
0
oldfaith
(29 mins ago)
I strongly agree! Sadly it will be matched with an iconic mountain in the background or rooooost shot and the polarizing question of what makes each image a better photo will be forgotten. It truly is a remarkable photo and a courageous stunt. I didn’t want to jinx it with POY!!!
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(24 mins ago)
This is amazing. I hope he has and posts helmet cam of that ridge line (the opener in the edit) too.
[Reply]
1
0
YETI-Koko
(34 mins ago)
I definitely would have crashed.
[Reply]
1
0
Sirios
(8 mins ago)
Cool camera work .
[Reply]
