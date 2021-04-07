Video: Bas Van Steenbergen's Canvas POV

Apr 7, 2021
by BasvSteenbergen  

Bas shows off his POV of some of his favourite lines from Canvas. Watch the full edit, here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Bas Van Steenbergen


Must Read This Week
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
76012 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
74600 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
71251 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
56337 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
56110 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48372 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
46796 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
45057 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 The black and white bar drag will be picture of the year.
  • 1 0
 I strongly agree! Sadly it will be matched with an iconic mountain in the background or rooooost shot and the polarizing question of what makes each image a better photo will be forgotten. It truly is a remarkable photo and a courageous stunt. I didn’t want to jinx it with POY!!!
  • 1 0
 This is amazing. I hope he has and posts helmet cam of that ridge line (the opener in the edit) too.
  • 1 0
 I definitely would have crashed.
  • 1 0
 Cool camera work .

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007473
Mobile Version of Website