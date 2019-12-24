Video: Battering Skinny, Wet Ruts with Liam Moynihan and the Next Generation of Scottish Pinners

Dec 24, 2019
by Liam Moynihan  

Our local kids MTB club has some outrageously talented and fast kids, two of the boys Cole (13) and Evan (15) joined Liam and James for a day on some of the nastiest tracks in the area! Later on our friend Bob arrived with Mikayla Parton who is going into her 2nd year of racing DH World Cups in 2020.

These are some of the trails from A Slice of British Pie and A Bigger Slice of British pie - Fort William sections, filmed by Caldwell visuals and Dirt Magazine and wellllll worth a watch if you've somehow missed them!

