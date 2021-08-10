Video: Battle of Power, Skill and Speed in Pros vs. Joes with MGM Alternative

LEFT: Jesse getting ready for the power challenge. RIGHT: The Joes working things out. We're not engineers so we don't understand this game.

MGM Alternative goes up against four highly skilled, highly qualified, highly ranked...engineers? We tested power, we challenged skill and we pushed our speed. Can four self proclaimed ‘Joes’ beat three ‘Pros’ in a series of mountain bike challenges? The outcome could be different than you think...Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!