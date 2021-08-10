Video: Battle of Power, Skill and Speed in Pros vs. Joes with MGM Alternative

Aug 10, 2021
by Miranda Miller  

MGM Alternative goes up against four highly skilled, highly qualified, highly ranked...engineers? We tested power, we challenged skill and we pushed our speed. Can four self proclaimed ‘Joes’ beat three ‘Pros’ in a series of mountain bike challenges? The outcome could be different than you think...

Pros vs Joes MGM Alternative
Pros vs Joes MGM Alternative
LEFT: Jesse getting ready for the power challenge. RIGHT: The Joes working things out. We're not engineers so we don't understand this game.

Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!

Subscribe to MGM Alternative
Follow Jesse
Follow Remi
Follow Miranda

Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
58909 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
46151 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
44925 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
43709 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
43650 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
43368 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
42449 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40665 views

4 Comments

  • 7 0
 Jesse, is Jesus Melamed your twin? He looks like a cool guy. Awesome to ride with your brother. Keep up the series, really fun to watch
  • 3 0
 This is so funny, I was ridding Squamish last week and saw this guy who looked like a long hair version of jesse melamed, with essentially his old bike... I was over riding angry midget and full nelson. well based on this video, looks like I met Dillon and the resemblance is not joke hahahaha
  • 4 0
 The engineer always wins...
  • 1 0
 LEGIT competition. Opening climb (Warden's) is a real enduro stage that has been raced on several occasions thanks to the cruel mind of the Fiver jedi mastermind Brian E!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007980
Mobile Version of Website